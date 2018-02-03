Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 03.02.2018 | 10:32 PM IST

Salman Khan came to the rescue of Ram Kapoor at his new show after Rani Mukerji failed to make it

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

While he is known for his small and big screen roles, Ram Kapoor now decided to experiment with comedy. Playing the host, his new show Comedy High School shot its first episode on Wednesday but experienced turbulence. The show was supposed to feature Rani Mukerji as the first guest but Salman Khan shot the said episode.

The confusion was a result of Rani Mukerji’s ill health. It is a known fact that one of the episodes of Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty’s show India’s Next Superstar was supposed to feature the actress. But Rani’s health had played a spoilsport then too. Hence, the show went on without her. Similarly, Ram Kapoor’s show’s first episode was left in a lurch without Rani Mukerji. That’s when Salman Khan decided to come to the rescue.

Salman Khan joined the team of Comedy High School at 6 in the evening whilst shooting this week. However, we hear that the superstar was under the weather. He was suffering from fever and cold but continued with the shoot. It is being said that the hot water, inhaler and coffee acted as saviors for the superstar. He not only interacted with everyone but also performed. The actor put up a small act by performing on songs like ‘Sajan Radio’ from Tubelight and the Dabangg title track.

Not just that, we hear that Salman Khan also sang popular tracks like ‘Hangover’ and ‘Tu Hi Tu’ from Kick. The show was undoubtedly incomplete without the superstar making an intriguing statement. Making an interesting revelation, Salman chided about how he has ended up searching schools for his friends’ kids [indicating at Karan Johar, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra]. What further left everyone was surprised was when Khan mentioned about having ‘nau bachche’. But eventually they realized that this was just a slip of tongue! Apparently, Salman had spoken about having ‘no bachche’.

An oops moment maybe!

