Salman Khan borrowed Mahesh Manjrekar’s son’s mannerisms to play Tubelight

Salman Khan’s Tubelight performance is already being talked about for its projection of unconditional all-sacrificing innocence. But guess from whom Salman sought inspiration to play Tubelight? His buddy Mahesh Manjrekar’s son Satya, who incidentally makes his debut as a leading man in the Marathi film FU (Friends Unlimited).

Satya, it seems, is a simple all-heart kind of boy. And when Salman approached his character in Tubelight Satya immediately came to his mind. Says a source close to the project, “Salman is very close to Mahesh and his family. And he’s very fond of Mahesh’s son Satya because he sees an innocence in the boy that is rare in today’s generation. Salman had released Satya’s film’s first look and Salman’s friend Iulia has sung a song in Satya’s film Salman called Satya home to observe him for Tubelight. The boy thought Salman was calling him home to offer him a role. Salman then explained gently to the boy that he wanted to base ‘Tubelight’ on Satya’s character.”

Many sessions went into the superstar observing and imbibing Satya Manjrekar’s walk and talk, and that’s how ‘Tubelight’ was born.