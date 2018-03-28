Salman Khan Blackbuck Poaching Case: Jodhpur Court to deliver verdict on April 5

Salman Khan has had his fair share of run-in with the legal system. From Arms Act case to blackbuck poaching case, the actor still has several legal problems. Today, the news broke that a rural court in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, will now deliver the verdict on April 5 in Kankani Blackbuck case. Apart from Salman, actors Saif Ali Khan, Neelam, Tabu, Sonali Bendre, Dushyant Singh have been accused in the case.

According to reports, both sides have completed their final arguments in the Chief Judicial Magistrate Rural Court in Jodhpur. On March 28, Salman’s lawyer Hastimal Saraswat and the rest of accused stars’ lawyers were present for the hearing.

Back in 1998, Salman was accused of hunting down two blackbucks. This was during the shooting of Sooraj Barjatya’s film, Hum Saath Saath Hain in Rajasthan. The final arguments on the case began on September 13, 2017. The actor appeared in court with his counsel H M Saraswat. The actor appeared in the court for final arguments in January 2018.

Earlier, Salman got reprieved after acquittal by the Chief Judicial Magistrate Dalpat Singh in the Arms Act case.

