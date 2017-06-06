Salman Khan becomes NOSTALGIC about his father Salim Khan. Here’s the reason.

Recently, when Salman Khan launched the much awaited ‘Being Human’ cycles, all eyes were on the man who spells success with a capital ‘S’. The event was totally jam packed with eager media personnels wanting to ask many questions to the superstar.

During the media interactions, when asked about his fondest childhood memories, Salman Khan became nostalgic and spoke about the cycle that his father had got him on rent. He said, “Dad got the cycle for me on rent at 25 paise then. He held my seat initially and pushed me ahead. After sometime, when I looked back, he was standing somewhere else only. Even when my dad was struggling as a writer during those times, the first cycle that he brought for me was a chopper. In those days, the cycle had cost him Rs. 3000, while his salary then was Rs. 750-1000 per month. It was really nice of him to do that. Thereon, the cycle journey continued. Every film where I get a chance to ride, I ride a cycle.”

On the films’ front, Salman Khan will be seen in Kabir Khan’s Tubelight and Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger Zinda Hai.