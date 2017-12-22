Salman Khan beats Shah Rukh Khan; retains top spot on Forbes India Celebrity 100 list again

Salman Khan may be riding high today with reports of his film Tiger Zinda Hai stating that it has opened to a thunderous response from the audience. Well, adding yet another reason for the actor to smile is the Forbs list that ranks Indian celebrities on estimates of their entertainment related earnings. In fact, Salman Khan who topped the list last year has managed to retain his position and ranks first on the Forbes India Celebrity 100 list.

As per the said list, Salman Khan has clinched the top slot with and estimated revenue earning of Rs. 232.83 cr. Interestingly, compared to the 2016 list wherein the actor’s earning were pegged at Rs. 270.33 cr after the success of his film like Sultan and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo that had released towards the end of 2015, Salman Khan’s 2017 earning have seen a slight drop. However, despite the slight decrease, Salman Khan has still managed to surpass the other big Khan of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, who has managed to claim the second spot on the list with total earnings estimated at Rs. 170.5 cr.

If that wasn’t enough, while Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have retained their positions on the Forbes list, Salman’s income constitutes 8.67 percent of the total earnings, which is Rs 2,683 cr of the top 100 celebrities for the year. Another celebrity who has maintained his position on the list is the action star of Bollywood Akshay Kumar who stays constant at the fourth spot, while Aamir Khan claims the sixth rank with income of Rs 68.75 cr, Priyanka Chopra at seven with Rs 68 cr followed by Hrithik Roshan and Ranveer Singh at 9 and 10 with income of Rs 63.12 cr and 62.63 cr respectively.