Salman Khan is back on Dus Ka Dum but with a TWIST, details inside

Salman Khan’s charm and clout is untouchable and that is by now an established fact. Sallu’s brand has sustained over decades and there is no questioning in that. So, we are not even surprised that he is still ruling the box office with his last release Tiger Zinda Hai which did great business in India and overseas. Now, he has wrapped up shoot of first schedule of Race 3 and has a few free days before he starts work on the second schedule in Abu Dhabi.

As per reports, he has kept himself busy even in this break as the star would be utilising time to get back on television! Yeah, after Bigg Boss fans will see the Bharat star on Dus Ka Dum show and the actor is already all fired up to shoot promo for the show as we speak, in Filmcity today. As per reports, Salman Khan will introduce the new season of the show and invite participants in his original style.

The makers of the show have focused more on audience participation rather than roping in Bollywood celebs and hope for better TRPs and response from the aam junta. The superstar will then return to complete Race 3. The shoot for the show will star only after he would have wrapped up Remo D’souza’s movie. The show will be telecast in June. There will be an app developed this time to cater to the newly digitised India.

Aside from Race 3 and Bharat, Salman also has Kick 2 in his kitty. The film has been announced and will release in 2019 Christmas. The makers still have to finalise the female lead of the film and it is touted that they take someone new this time.

