Salman Khan asks Prabhu Dheva to direct Dabangg 3

It’s final. Prabhu Dheva will direct the third instalment of the Salman Khan’s loopy lawmaker Chulbul Pandey’s wacky exploits. The decision to not let Arbaaz Khan direct Dabangg 3 was taken by Arbaaz himself.

Says a source close to Salman, “Arbaaz wiped his hands off the franchise after directing the second instalment. In fact he was not supposed to direct the second Dabangg film either. Arbaaz came on board only after there was a fall-out with the original director Abhinav Kashyap.”

Salman Khan has now asked his old friend Prabhudheva to step in as the director of Dabangg 3. Prabhu Dheva fits the Dabangg bill on several counts. Salman and Prabhu go back a long way. In 2008, Prabhu directed Salman’s comeback film Wanted after a spate of flops.

Also, Prabhu Dheva understands the zany mood of Dabangg better than any director. Says Prabhu, “I will do any film that Salman Sir asks me to. Nobody says no to him.”