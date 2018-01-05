Salman Khan appears in Jodhpur court for the final arguments in blackbuck poaching case

After a working Christmas and birthday celebrations, Salman Khan resumed work but now the actor was asked to be present at the Jodhpur court for the final argument in the unresolved blackbuck poaching case. While the actor was exempted from making an appearance until now, he decided to be a part of the recent session.

The poaching case can be traced back to 1998, when Salman Khan was accused of hunting down two blackbucks when the superstar was shooting with his team for his film Hum Saath Saath Hain in Rajasthan. The final arguments on the case began on September 13 and the proceedings continue with the actor being represented by counsel H M Saraswat. Saraswat recently asserted that they were present during the final arguments when Salman Khan appeared in the court recently.

Talking about the happenings of the court, reportedly, Saraswat played the video of witnesses like Poonam Chand whilst they were recording their statements and proved the contradiction between statements taken by the investigating officers as well as the ones actually given by the witnesses. This was in response to the previous happenings wherein the prosecution had used these statements along with the postmortem report to describe the alleged poaching incident.

As for Salman Khan, we hear that the actor was pretty much silent during the court proceedings but it is being said that he got a tad bit emotional at times.

Prior to this case, Salman Khan was spotted in the court where he had arrived to sign the bail papers after the state challenged the trial court’s decision of acquitting the actor under the Arms Act.