Salman Khan has already given a green signal for Kick 3?

Salman Khan is currently in Pune for his Da-Bang Reloaded tour along with Katrina Kaif, Daisy Shah, Sonakshi Sinha, Manish Paul, among others. He is also in the news because of his film Race 3 and his upcoming projects Kick 2 and Dabangg 3. Sajid Nadiadwala revealed a few details about Kick 2 recently. The director said that the story is finalised and Salman is co-writing it. There will be no double role of Salman in the film and it is likely that the film will have a third part. If the makers find relevant story and if the logistics work then the franchise will continue and there most likely will be a Kick 3. Masses loved Salman in the garb of Devil and Sajid wants to continue his story. Also, Kick 2 is going to be high on action and will have world class fight scenes.

As we speak, Salman Khan is at Da-Bang Reloaded tour in Pune and will soon impress masses with his live performance. He will be joined in by his ex lover and Tiger Zinda Hai co-star Katrina Kaif on stage and their fans will definitely enjoy their chemistry live on stage. International promoter of the tour Bhavesh Patel told exclusively to Bollywood Hungama, “The onscreen chemistry between Salman & Katrina Share is unmatchable, and giving this opportunity to their fans to see them on stage together, would be a treat. So we felt adding Katrina, completed this package and surely made it Reloaded.” Jacqueline Fernandez (Salman’s Kick and Race 2 co-star) was also supposed to join him but could not because she got injured on Race 3 sets in Abu Dhabi while playing squash.

