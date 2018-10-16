Sajid Khan was OBNOXIOUS & SEXIST, confesses Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza who has worked with Sajid Khan in the film, Heyy Baby, did not mince any words while condemning him at an interview with India Today. She said that as someone who has worked in the industry since a long and has also been a part of Sajid’s project, she knew that he was absolutely obnoxious and sexist as a person. She said that she had a radar for such people and therefore was never invested in him as a person anyway but despite knowing this, she said she was shocked and horrified upon hearing what he had done to Saloni Chopra, Rachel White and other brave women who came out with allegations against him.

Dia said, “I was deeply disturbed. I agree that Sajid was obnoxious, extremely sexist and ridiculous. Even for me, the details of these accounts are beyond shocking. I have personally always have had a radar for such people. I have never invested in a relationship with such people even in the workplace.But I wouldn’t have imagined that Sajid could be capable of doing this to a woman. I completely understand the shock people are feeling right now, but it would be unfair to say that the names that are coming out are shocking.”

Not just Dia Mirza, but even Farah Khan (Sajid’s sister and director) came out in support of the victims. Farhan Akhtar, Sajid’s cousin and actor/ filmmaker, too strongly condemned this act and disassociated himself with Sajid Khan. He denied knowing of Sajid’s dealings in the past. Dia seconded this thought and claimed, “It’s a deeply bewildering time for a lot of people. I don’t think anyone saw it coming. It is shameful that we didn’t see it coming. Most are silent mainly because of the relationship that they share with these people.”

Dia was last seen in Ranbir Kapoor‘s Sanju.

