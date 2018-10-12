Sajid Khan #MeToo controversy: Rachel White opens up about being asked if her boobs were real by the director

Sajid Khan has been embroiled in the #MeToo controversy, after Saloni Chopra and Rachel White came out in open with their horror stories about the director. After tweeting about it, television actress told media about how she was harassed by Khan. She said that he touched her cleavage and asked her if her breasts were real or fake. He made her uncomfortable and she recalled how helpless she felt after this comment and left in jest, getting scared for her life because she was alone in the apartment with him. She said that it was demeaning for her to continue working with Sajid and hence she kept her distance. White said she is super glad that these things have finally found a way and have come out.

Not just Rachel or Saloni, even Bipasha Basu who swore never to work with Sajid again took to Twitter to laud the survivors. She wrote, “Kudos to #tanushreedutta…because of her so many women have the courage to speak out against these men who take advantage of women …owing to their fame, power and clout.” She also later replied to a fan tweet saying that Khan behaved unprofessionally with her, if he would have tried something else, she would not have spared her. She wrote, “He never tried anything with me… otherwise I would have spoken in 2014 only. I have a very strong voice. Will never tolerate disrespect.”

Sajid has taken cognizance of the allegations against him and has said that he will make sure to sort the matter out. But he has not accepted or extended apology to his accusers till now. He has been made to step down from Housefull 4 in the wake of these allegations.

