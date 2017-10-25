Saif Ali Khan’s next film to be acquired by Netflix, producers happy, Saif & director hopping mad

Saif Ali Khan’s last 6 films including his latest release the much-lauded Chef has bombed, leading to a serious career crisis. The news that awaits Saif’s career is ambivalent. His next and only pending release, writer turned director Akshat Sharma’s Kaalakaandi is most likely to be acquired by Netflix India. Though this deal is not confirmed yet, apparently the negotiations are seriously on between the Kaalakaandi producers and Netflix.

The film’s writer-director Akshat Sharma has apparently been left out of the negotiations.

Says a source close to the development, “Netflix is a solid platform to release Kaalakaandi and the producers who are in the panic mode post Saif Ali Khan’s flop binge are happy to have found a way out for what they see as a niche film. But Akshat and Saif are hopping mad. Their logic is simple: the film was never designed for the small screen. It is not a niche film for the Akshat and Saif Ali Khan.”

Says a source very close to Akshat, “If he was asked to make the film for the digital platform he would have made it in a different way. Kaalakaandi is made for the large screen. And to release it on the digital platform, no matter how posh the outlet would be extremely damaging to Saif’s career at this juncture.”

But the producers are not willing to listen. Why would they, when they see a quick recovery of their investments at a time when their film’s leading man seems to be in a doomed state of existence.