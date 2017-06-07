Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 07.06.2017 | 7:30 PM IST

This is what Saif Ali Khan starrer Baazaar is all about

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
This is what Saif Ali Khan starrer Baazaar is all about

While the stock market plays a significant role in our economy, not many films have been made around it. Producer Nikkhil Advani walks this seldom-trodden path with his latest venture, Baazaar. Helmed by Gauravv K Chawla, it stars Saif Ali Khan, debutant Rohan Mehra and Chitrangda Singh.

When they began filming, Nikkhil stood watching with pride. He says, “It’s been 13 years since Kal Ho Naa Ho, when I last shared creative space with Saif. So, this movie is special for us.” Saif plays a cut-throat rags-to-riches businessman, who rules Mumbai’s ‘share baazaar’. As part of prepping for the role, we hear that he met with some real-life power sharks in the business world. The story of `dhandho’ and `vyaapar’ – as director Gauravv calls the film – is produced by Dheeraj Wad Havan and Ajay Kapoor.

“It’s a story about ambition, greed, betrayal, loss and redemption. The movie is a suspense thriller set in the world of big deals and high finance,” says Saif.

Ajay Kapoor, Managing Director, KYTA Productions, adds, “We are very happy to back Baazaar; it has been highly appreciated right from its first look. We look forward to making more such high-concept and entertaining films with Emmay Entertainment.”

Baazaar, produced by KYTA Productions and Emmay Entertainment, releases this December.

