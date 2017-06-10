Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 10.06.2017 | 11:12 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tubelight Dobaara – See Your Evil Raabta Baahubali 2
follow us on

WHAT? Saif Ali Khan to star in a Netflix series based on a book and here are the details

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

Saif Ali Khan reacts to a man duping a woman

With many actors joining Hollywood as well as American television, yet another actor who has been approached for a web-series for the digital video screening portal Netflix is Saif Ali Khan. Amongst their list of original series, we hear that Netflix has approached the Race actor to be a part of a series that has been adapted from a book.

Netflix has apparently plans to make a series based on the Scott Ellsworth novel ‘The Secret Game’ that revolves around basketball. The story that is described as a tale of courage, change and triumph, is set in the early 40s, during the Second World War era. It will reportedly have Saif in a prominent role but the details are currently being kept under wraps.

As far as his Bollywood projects are concerned, Saif Ali Khan is currently gearing up for Raja Krishna Menon’s Chef as well as Gauravv K Chawla’s Baazaar, Akshat Verma’s Kalakandi among others.

Tags : , , , ,

You might also like

REVEALED: Farhan Akhtar to play boxer in his…

SHOCKING: Shoot of Saif Ali Khan starrer…

SCOOP: Ranbir Kapoor to marry the girl of…

Sangram Singh to turn wrestler in reel life…

Daisy Shah joins cast of Remo D’Souza’s next…

REVEALED: Logo of JP Dutta’s next war film…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification