WHAT? Saif Ali Khan to star in a Netflix series based on a book and here are the details

With many actors joining Hollywood as well as American television, yet another actor who has been approached for a web-series for the digital video screening portal Netflix is Saif Ali Khan. Amongst their list of original series, we hear that Netflix has approached the Race actor to be a part of a series that has been adapted from a book.

Netflix has apparently plans to make a series based on the Scott Ellsworth novel ‘The Secret Game’ that revolves around basketball. The story that is described as a tale of courage, change and triumph, is set in the early 40s, during the Second World War era. It will reportedly have Saif in a prominent role but the details are currently being kept under wraps.

As far as his Bollywood projects are concerned, Saif Ali Khan is currently gearing up for Raja Krishna Menon’s Chef as well as Gauravv K Chawla’s Baazaar, Akshat Verma’s Kalakandi among others.