Saif Ali Khan reacts to a man duping a woman using his photos

He has been one of the most handsome hunks ever since he entered Bollywood and Saif Ali Khan’s charm is quite irresistible we hear. However, the actor wasn’t too impressed when someone duped a UK based woman using his pictures.

Disappointed over the way internet is being misused, Saif Ali Khan spoke on a recent incident when a certain Antony Ray used his photos to dupe a woman on Tinder, United Kingdom. He reportedly mentioned to a daily that he felt bad for the woman and how he was complimented for the man using his picture. He further elaborated on the hazards of online dating adding that people can often be cheated or taken for a ride in many such online dating cases.

Saif also stated the example of a boy who was lured and killed in Israel few years ago and insisted on people remaining safe and secure. He also asserted the need of authentication of identity in case of certain sites.

On the film front, Saif Ali Khan will be seen in varied genres this year with the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film Chef and the dark humored Kaalakandi.