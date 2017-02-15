Saif Ali Khan plays guitar and sings on TV show

We all are aware that the trio of Saif Ali Khan, Kangna Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor are trying to juggle between their hectic promotional schedules. Amidst the same, Saif visited the sets of a music reality show, Indian Idol and the actor was apparently called on stage for a small gig of sorts.

Readers may recall that Saif Ali Khan has a special inclination towards music and that he is also a fabulous guitar player. Considering his passion for music, the actor decided to jam a bit with the musicians on the show during a break. Soon everyone started pushing him to perform on stage and after initial hesitation, the actor obliged and performed blues.

Talking about the experience, Saif maintained that he played a generic tune, because he was unsure due to lack of rehearsals. He also sang during the show but the actor mentioned that he is a bad singer and that the viewers might probably turn off the channel because he self-deprecatingly added that he is the worst singer. Saif also mentioned that he was forced to sing by co-star Shahid Kapoor during the show.

As far as the performance was concerned, Saif Ali Khan revealed that they jammed a bit and he played the lead to a simple guitar solo.

Rangoon, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, is a Casablanca style love triangle set at the backdrop of World War II. The film is slated to release on February 24.