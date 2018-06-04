Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are taking off for a Europe vacation this week and here are the deets!

The ‘it’ couple of Bollywood, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, are all set to take off on their next vacation. While their hectic schedule has kept them busy for the past few months, it seems that the duo is planning on spending quality time with each other and their tot Taimur Ali Khan. The trio will be taking off to their favourite destination London for their 15 day holiday.

However, according to reports, the trio will also be travelling across Europe and exploring other destinations. However, if these reports are to be believed Saif and Kareena’s favourite place Gstaad in Switzerland is not a part of their itinerary this time. While details of the vacation are still under wraps, we hear that the family will be leaving for their trip this week.

In fact, it is being said that Saif Ali Khan is making all adjustments to keep up with his vacation plans, even if it means shooting for continuous hours. The actor has been shooting for his next, which is a period drama based on the Battle of Buxar, for 16-18 hours. The film, which is set against the backdrop of 1800s, features Saif in the role of a Pathan. He is wrapping up the schedule of this untitled Navdeep Singh directorial in Juhu and Bandra, located in suburban Mumbai.

On the other hand, for the past few weeks, Kareena Kapoor Khan too has been caught up in work. She has been promoting Veere Di Wedding along with co-stars Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania.

Once they return from their trip, it seems that Saif Ali Khan will resume work by kicking off a promotional song for Baazaar. Earlier, we had reported that the actor will be seen shaking a leg with rapper-singer Yo Yo Honey Singh for a song that will also feature Chitrangda Singh, debutant Rohan Mehra [veteran actor Vinod Mehra’s son] and Radhika Apte.

