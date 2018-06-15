Saif Ali Khan – Interpol controversy: The notice from the Bulgarian authorities question the missing 10,000 Euros that were to be paid to the company?

Just a week ago, we had reported that Saif Ali Khan got trapped in another hunting case, this time in Romania. The Interpol authorities sent a notice to the actor in regard to the 2013 wild boar hunting case after an agent organizing the Big Hunting Game came under scrutiny. Furthermore, recent reports claim that out of the 24,000 Euros that the actor was supposed to pay the Bulgarian company which was to look after his expedition, he has reportedly only paid 14,000 Euros.

It is the missing 10,000 Euros that has further intensified the situation for Saif Ali Khan and the ones who were along with him for the Big Hunting Game. Reports suggest that the actor’s team has allegedly paid 14,000 Euros in cash along with an amount for the hunting trophy [that is the taxidermy of the hunted animal]. However, after the Saif returned to the city, when the company apparently contacted the actor’s team regarding the pending 10,000 Euros, they were told that it was paid to a certain Georgi Petev.

As for Georgi Petev, he, according to reports, accompanied Saif and his gang during the hunting game in Bulgaria, along with one of the officials of the Bulgarian company that they were associated with. However, as per reports, after the team had stated to the company that they have transferred the pending 10,000 Euros to Petev, the company set out in search of Georgi, who is missing. In fact, the Bulgarian officials took legal recourse and registered a complaint to find Petev in 2014.

Currently, Saif Ali Khan has received an Interpol notice regarding the case. Reports have it that the notice is in questionnaire format which is said to be a set of 15 questions that needs to be filled by him and send it to the Bulgarian authorities. Mumbai police officials, who recently questioned Saif on behalf of the authorities in India, have stated in media reports that they are yet to receive a statement from the actor.

Saif Ali Khan supposedly went on a hunting expedition way back in 2013 [somewhere between November and December] along with a team of three other members. He had arranged for the same online and was to hunt down wild bears in Carpathian Mountains in Sfantu Gheorghe in Romania.

