Saif Ali Khan- Karan Johar to co-host IIFA Awards 2017; Varun Dhawan to make his debut

As the countdown to the biggest celebration of Indian Cinema worldwide draws near, the charismatic duo of Indian Cinema, Saif Ali Khan and Karan Johar are all set to host the upcoming IIFA Awards at the iconic MetLife Stadium on 15th July 2017.

Bollywood’s youth icon, Varun Dhawan is all set to make his debut at IIFA Awards 2017 with a stunning performance. He will also be seen co- hosting a segment at the star-studded awards night.

IIFA Awards is the most coveted and highly anticipated award celebration that honours the very best of Indian Cinema with the highest level of achievement seen through the glamorous IIFA statuette.

The 18th Edition of IIFA Awards 2017 will witness power-packed performances from Bollywood superstars including Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Shahid Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon.

Commenting on the occasion, Karan Johar said, “IIFA is the most awaited international award function of the Indian film fraternity. I am excited and look forward to hosting the 18th Edition of the IIFA Weekend and Awards. New York will be spellbound with the magic of IIFA!”

Saif Ali Khan added saying. “I am happy to be back to the IIFA stage this year as I join my close friend Karan Johar to host the IIFA Awards in New York. The excitement for IIFA has been steadily growing worldwide. This year, it’s going to be super fun and glamorous in every way as Karan and I are going to have lots of surprises in store for our fans internationally!”

Varun Dhawan shared his excitement by saying, “I am absolutely excited to be a part of IIFA Awards in New York this year. I’m looking forward to join everyone and see fans at the amazing MetLife stadium. This year is truly going to be a grand celebration and I can’t wait to be there!”

Manish Paul and Riteish Deshmukh will be hosting the IIFA Rocks on July 14.