Last Updated 07.12.2018 | 11:38 AM IST

Saif Ali Khan HASN’T SEEN daughter Sara Ali Khan’s debut film Kedarnath yet

BySubhash K. Jha

No entity on this earth is as insecure as a parent waiting to see a child’s career takeoff. Who would know this better than Saif Ali Khan, who at this very moment is biting his nails about his daughter Sara’s debut? The protective father has not been able to bring himself to see Sara’s film Kedarnath yet although there have been innumerable feelers from the director Abhishek Kapoor to do so.

Admitting to this sheepishly, Saif says, “No I haven’t seen Kedarnath yet. But, I will very soon.”

A source close to Saif says, “He is just petrified to watch Sara on screen. Kareena keeps urging him to watch Kedarnath. But, Saif keeps putting it off.”

Incidentally, Sara’s mother Amrita Singh has watched portions of the film. We hope Sara’s dad gets over his nervousness and anxiety soon enough.

Sara Ali Khan reveals what Ranveer Singh tells her about Deepika Padukone

