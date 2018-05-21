Saif Ali Khan CONFIRMS he pulled strings to help Sara Ali Khan bag Simmba

Sara Ali Khan is all set to come together with Ranveer Singh for Rohit Shetty’s Simmba and we couldn’t be more excited. Director Rohit Shetty claims that Sara is a total masala heroine material and is perfect to be cast opposite Ranveer’s cop character in the film. But we all know that Sara’s first film was supposed to be Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. Due to a dispute between its director and producers, the movie was stalled for a while and that’s when Sara’s dad Saif Ali Khan stepped in to get her out of this sticky situation. In an recent interaction with media, Saif confirmed that after Kedarnath got stalled he did not want his daughter’s debut to get jeopardised.

He spoke to Karan Johar who is co-producing Simmba and luckily the lead actress for the film was not fixed and hence, Sara could grab this opportunity. Saif also stated that he was not involved when Sara signed Kedarnath but now, it was a time for him to get involved and so he did. He further said that he has been keeping track of it and, of course, it bothered him because he wanted things to go smoothly with her, like any other parent would want. Saif then said that he is very happy that she got a movie with Karan and now he can afford to take a back seat and wait for Sara to work on the two projects that she is shooting for Kedarnath and Simmba. According to sources, Saif and Kareena Kapoor Khan always wanted Sara to make her debut with their good friend but apparently Saif’s ex-wife and Sara’s mother Amrita Singh did not want the same. She was the one who urged Sara to take up Kedarnath. During that time, Saif Ali Khan had said that he is not the kind of father who would read scripts to her daughter and interfere in her career.

On work front, Saif will be seen in two films Hunter and Bazaar next.

