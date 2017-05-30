Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 30.05.2017 | 8:58 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tubelight Baahubali 2 Meri Pyaari Bindu Half Girlfriend
follow us on

Saif Ali Khan and Chitrangda Singh come together for Baazaar

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

Saif Ali Khan and Chitrangda Singh come together for Baazaar

After a guest appearance in an Akshay Kumar film in 2015, Chitrangda Singh returns to the spotlight with Nikkhil Advani’s next. While rumours were abuzz that Chitrangda has replaced Prachi Desai in the film, Advani clarified that Chitrangda was always the first choice. “I’m happy that the cast is looking so exciting. We have Saif, Chitrangda, Radhika Apte and Rohan Mehra (making his acting debut). The shoot has just begun and will be wrapped up by mid-August while the film is slated for a December release. Prachi has expressed interest in working with my production house but that is for another project. As far as the role of Mandira in Baazaar is concerned, Gauravv K Chawla, my director, came up with the idea of casting Chitrangda,” Nikkhil said.

The film maker also explained that director Gauravv wanted to make sure that the script was locked before an actress was approached for the role. Talking about Singh’s comeback, Advani added, “I won’t call it a comeback but just the fact that she hasn’t done anything for quite some time was instrumental in us considering her because it’s a powerful character that’s silent and simmering, like a volcano about to erupt. Casting her opposite Saif makes the film about strong actors and characters.”

Baazaar stars Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Chitrangda Singh and debutant Rohan Mehra. The film’s poster is out and showcases Saif with salt and pepper hair.

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

You might also like

Pakeezah actress Geeta Kapoor granted an NOC; to be now shifted to an old age home News

Pakeezah actress Geeta Kapoor granted an NOC; to…

Salman Khan - Katrina Kaif back together

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif to sparkle at IIFA…

OMG! RGV’s Guns & Thighs trailer with graphic violence and nudity shocks Amitabh Bachchan

OMG! RGV’s Guns & Thighs trailer with…

Animation film on Hanuman with Salman

WHAT? Animation film on Hanuman with Salman…

CBFC chairperson says no messing around with religious sentiments over Behen Hogi Teri issue

CBFC chairperson says no messing around with…

Nikhil Advani to begin film based on Batla House encounter case news

Nikhil Advani to begin film based on Batla House…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification