Saif Ali Khan is apprehensive of daughter Sara Ali Khan’s career in Bollywood

Just a week ago, filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor confirmed that Saif Ali Khan– Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan will be making her grand Bollywood debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in his next directorial, Kedarnath. The two had last week gone for Kedarnath darshan.

Even before her debut, it seems like Saif Ali Khan has some serious concerns about her career in the film industry. Speaking to a leading tabloid, a concerned dad Saif Ali Khan said that he is little nervous about his daughter’s upcoming debut. He said that fear was the something everyone in the industry has always faces as acting profession has never been a stable profession. He said that he wonders why his daughter would choose something like this after having studied abroad where she could have chosen a better work and lived in New York. He clarified that he doesn’t look down on the acting career but he knows it isn’t a stable relationship. He said that everyone who works in the industry lives in constant fear as there is no guarantee whether one will succeed in the industry even after giving their best.

Saif Ali Khan further added that this is not the life any parent would want it for their children. When asked about whether he was involved in Sara’s decision to choose her first film, he informed that he wasn’t. He, then, added that Sara could anytime come and talk to him about anything regarding films just like they talk about everything else.

Abhishek Kapoor’s film Kedarnath is slated to go on floors by the end of this year.