“We are safe in Patiala” – Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt and the crew of Meghna Gulzar’ Raazi are in Patialia shooting a portion of the film. However this weekend all hell broke loose in many parts of Delhi and Punjab including Punjab after the rape conviction of a self-styled godman.

The shooting had to be cancelled for the safety of the crew. When I got in touch with Alia Bhatt in Patiala, she replied, “We are all safe here. The shooting got postponed by a few days because there is a curfew here. There is no stress.”

Another source from Raazi crew in Patiala says, “Frankly the situation down here is quite volatile. We’re all staying within the hotel until the crisis is diffused. Everyone is worried. Gulzar Saab has been inquiring anxiously not just for his daughter (director Meghna Gulzar) but the entire unit.”

After the Patiala portion is done, the Raazi crew would be flying to Kashmir where a major part of the film is to be shot. “That won’t be easy shooting either. I guess we are looking at some challenging locations for our film. Alia Bhatt is up to every challenge. Her concentration and focus have to be seen to be believed,” says a prominent crew member.