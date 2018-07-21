Sadhguru and Ranveer Singh try to ‘Sense the Future’ at IIM Bangalore

Ranveer Singh is an inspiring success story and a massive youth icon. One who has grown in a competitive industry riding on merit and extreme hard-work and passion, Ranveer is the perfect representation of youth aspirations and resonates the language of the youth – edgy, envelope pushing zeal. Which is why, the superstar has been roped in to join world renowned spiritual guru Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev for an insightful conversation at IIM Bangalore Alumni Association’s Annual Leadership Conclave www.iimbue.com to discuss the future of mankind.

It is the most awaited event in town and the global alumni community of India’s premier management institute, IIM Bangalore is delighted to host Ranveer Singh and Sadhguru’s discussion session on Saturday, July 21. Ranveer will be quizzing the spiritual guru on the subject ‘Sensing The Future’.

“Ranveer Singh will be the host of the session and will be prodding Sadhguru to unlock his wisdom and knowledge to the youth and try and gauge into our future. It will be a lively, engaging conversation given Ranveer’s personality and charm and Sadhguru’s wisdom. Ranveer will ask Sadhguru to tell us how mankind’s existence will shape up given we live in an era of scientific generation. Ranveer will ask Sadhguru regarding how high tech technologies and scientific breakthroughs will impact society and social structures and countries and generations. Sadhguru will try to decode what lies ahead and tell us how future is being impacted by our present,” says a source from the organising committee.

While certainly this wass one of the most awaited conversations with the shapers of the next generation Ranveer and Sadhguru ended the session in true celebrity style with a dance off.

