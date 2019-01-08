After Sadak 2, Pooja Bhatt wants to recreate another Sanjay Dutt film Naam

This will be a special year for Pooja Bhatt who will now kick off her acting comeback after two decades. Interestingly, she will be returning to the big screen with a sequel to her 90s blockbuster Sadak and moreover, the film will also feature her then co-star Sanjay Dutt. As she gears up to shoot Sadak 2, the actress believes that she should be rebooting one more cult from Mahesh Bhatt’s collection.

Readers may be aware that Sadak 2 will be directed by Mahesh Bhatt, who too is returning to direction after a two decade hiatus. The filmmaker is also super excited to direct two of his daughters together in one film, namely, Pooja Bhatt and Alia Bhatt. But if that’s not all, Pooja has now expressed her desire to remake one more Bhatt film that too featured Sanjay Dutt – we are talking about Naam [1986].

For the uninitiated, Naam starred Sanjay Dutt and Kumar Gaurav in lead roles. The film featured the love and sacrifice of one brother to the other as the latter always gets into trouble with law. The film was critically acclaimed for its touching performances given by the two actors. While speaking to media reports recently, Bhatt stated that Naam has been one of her favourite films made by her father Mahesh Bhatt. She described it to be a ‘magical’ creation of her father and legendary writer Salim Khan. She also expressed her keen interest in remaking it but did not delve into details.

She concluded about remakes adding that if she continues to remake her father’s films, it will continue to resonate with the audiences even in contemporary times, just like old wine in a new bottle.

Coming to Sadak 2, besides Sanjay Dutt, Pooja and Alia Bhatt, the film also star Aditya Roy Kapur, Gulshan Grover in prominent roles.

Also Read: Sisters Alia Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt open up about working with dad Mahesh Bhatt in Sadak 2