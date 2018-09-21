Sacred Games: Shoot of season 2 of the Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer series is said to be postponed

Sacred Games, which has become quite a topic of discussion amongst the youth, is currently facing a small setback when it comes to shooting. After a thrilling first season, the series which is based on the novel by the same name, was all set to kick off its second season this month. However, we hear that the shoot has been pushed further. While further details on when the filming will commence have been kept under wraps, there are two different theories that are being speculated to be the reason behind the delay.

The OTT platform Netflix which was backing this show and it also marked their first association since Sacred Games is India’s first original Netflix series. Considering the same, the show also kicked off on a humongous budget. Recent speculations have it that despite the increasing popularity of the show amongst youth, the show hasn’t been able to gain expected profits. It is being said that the series is quite niche and hence it appealed to only certain section of the audiences.

Owing to the same, due to the comparatively low returns, reports suggest that Netflix officials are now reconsidering the budget for season 2 of the show. So they have apparently decided to meet the makers in order to reevaluate the budget of the show.

On the other hand, publicists of the actors have mentioned in reports that the reason behind the delay is the hectic schedules of the stars. Nawazuddin Siddiqui is expected to Motichoor Chaknachoor in the next few days while he has already kicked off the shoot of the Rajinikanth starrer, his South debut Petta. As for Saif Ali Khan, he is yet to finish the shoot of Navdeep Singh’s Hunter and a shoot schedule of 15 days is yet to be complete. After that, the actor is supposedly starting another film.

Keeping in mind all these factors, they have maintained that the shoot of Sacred Games 2 is expected to start only in November.