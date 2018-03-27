Sacred Games: Saif Ali Khan – ‪Nawazuddin Siddiqui‬ – ‪Radhika Apte‬ starrer Netflix show has a premiere date

Saif Ali Khan is one of the first Indian mainstream actors to take a plunge into the digital platform. It is known that Saif will be seen in Netflix India’s original series called Sacred Games. The filming wrapped up a few months ago in Mumbai. The show will bring together Saif Ali Khan, ‪Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte in a gritty drama. Just a day ago, Netflix announced the premiere date for the show.

Sharing a video clip for the date announcement, Netflix announced Saif Ali Khan and Nawazzudin Siddiqui starrer Sacred Games will premiere on July 6, 2018. In February, the first looks of Saif, Nawazuddin, and Radhika were released by Netflix India. All of them looked in their intense moments. The show already looks edgy and intriguing in the first glimpse.

Based on Vikram Chandra’s novel by the same name, Sacred Games is a crime drama that delves into the dark and gritty world of Mumbai city. It features the Saif Ali Khan in the role of Inspector Sartaj Singh. The show will also star Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the prominent role of gangster Ganesh Gaitonde. Radhika Apte plays the role of RAW analyst Anjali Mathur. Based on reality, the series will trace the deep nexus of crime and politics as it takes you through the life of a police officer named Sartaj Singh.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif Ali Khan is currently shooting for Navdeep Singh’s historical drama. The filming began in Rajasthan last month.