Sachin Tendulkar sings alongwith Sonu Nigam for a music video to promote his app ‘100 MB’

After having conquered hearts globally with his impeccable cricketing skills, the legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar recently unveiled an unique app titled ‘100MB’. While ‘100’ denoted the 100 blazing centuries in his lifetime as a cricketer, MB stood for ‘Master Blaster’.

In order to promote the app, Sachin Tendulkar has also sung for a promotional video alongwith Sonu Nigam. The music of the track has been composed by music director Shameer Tandon. The said song will also give a sneak-peak into the soon-to-be-launched video game called ‘Sachin Saga’.

The ‘100MB’ app will enable all its users to access their personal social media accounts from a single app and also nullifying the need for multiple native social media apps. With ‘100MB’, the users can post to multiple social platforms with a single click. Apart from these, the app also offers various features like ‘Verified’ news pieces, which are approved by Sachin himself.