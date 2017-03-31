Sachin Tendulkar sings alongwith Sonu Nigam for a music video to promote his app ‘100 MB’

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

Sachin Tendulkar sings alongwith Sonu Nigam for a music video to promote his app ‘100 MB’

After having conquered hearts globally with his impeccable cricketing skills, the legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar recently unveiled an unique app titled ‘100MB’. While ‘100’ denoted the 100 blazing centuries in his lifetime as a cricketer, MB stood for ‘Master Blaster’.

In order to promote the app, Sachin Tendulkar has also sung for a promotional video alongwith Sonu Nigam. The music of the track has been composed by music director Shameer Tandon. The said song will also give a sneak-peak into the soon-to-be-launched video game called ‘Sachin Saga’.

The ‘100MB’ app will enable all its users to access their personal social media accounts from a single app and also nullifying the need for multiple native social media apps. With ‘100MB’, the users can post to multiple social platforms with a single click. Apart from these, the app also offers various features like ‘Verified’ news pieces, which are approved by Sachin himself.

Tags : , , , ,

You might also like

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra roped in as brand ambassador of…

Sonu Nigam

Sonu Nigam announced as ‘Goodwill Ambassador’ for…

feature1

War of words between Karan Johar, Sonu Nigam and…

1021407533

Sonu Nigam, Atif Aslam to tour US and Canada

1013567767

Anu Malik and Sonu Nigam return as judges for…

500191415

Lata Mangeshkar is not bothered by the spoof video

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification