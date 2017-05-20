Sachin: A Billion Dreams to be screened for the Indian Armed forces

Movie premieres are always about glitz and glamour. But, Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is not taking the same route. Sachin Tendulkar’s upcoming biopic Sachin: A Billion Dreams is highly anticipated.

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar will hold a special premiere of his biographical film for the Indian Armed forces. The screening will be held in the capital on Saturday, May 20. Speaking about the premiere, Sachin said that in his way, he wants to thank the forces for all the sacrifices they make to keep the country safe. So, the film will premiere for the very first time for the Army.

Just at the beginning of this week, Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali Tendulkar even met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Not just that, the film has already been made tax free in Kerala and Chhattisgarh. Directed by James Erskine, Sachin: A Billion Dreams is Sachin Tendulkar’s real life journey from a young boy to a cricketing legend. It is releasing on May 26.

