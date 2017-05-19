Sachin: A Billion Dreams declared tax-free in Kerala and Chhattisgarh

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Sachin: A Billion Dreams

Even though the legendary Master Blaster cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has retired from the game of cricket, there is not even a single soul from whose memory the name ‘Sachin’ has got erased. It was only time that a film got made on Sachin Tendulkar, the very man who, single handedly brought laurels and glories galore to India. The resultant of all this was in the form of a film named Sachin: A Billion Dreams, which has been based on the life of Sachin Tendulkar.

Speaking about Sachin: A Billion Dreams, the film has been declared tax-free in the states of Kerala and Chhattisgarh, much before its release. The said decision was taken by the respective cabinets of Kerala and Chhattisgarh. Speaking about the same, the film’s producer Ravi Bhagchandka said that they were extremely pleased that Sachin: A Billion Dreams was tax-free in the states of Kerala and Chhattisgarh. He added that, because of the tax exemption, many more people would be able to watch the inspiring story of Sachin Tendulkar and get inspired by that.

While Sachin: A Billion Dreams has been directed by James Erskine, the film is scheduled to release on May 26 this year. the film stars Sachin Tendulkar and Arjun Tendulkar playing their own selves.

