Sabyasachi to design wedding ensemble for Deepika Padukone?

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Are you ready for the wedding of the year? Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are all set to tie the knot in November and it is going to be a very private, very exclusive ceremony in the lap of nature…at Lake Camo in Italy and there is apparently going to be a reception in Mumbai after that. While we have only just got an official confirmation, it is interesting  to see what Ranveer and Deepika will wear among other things. It was touted that Sabyasachi will dress up his favourite muse and our doubt is getting stronger by the day. Sabya just took to Instagram and posted Deepika’s photo in a red bridal saree where she is looking absolutely gorgeous! This just confirms that he is the one designing her bridal trousseau. It is touted that DP and Ranveer will have two separate weddings, one in South Indian style and the other with North Indian customs. We wonder if Deepika will wear Sabya for all her ceremonies.

Sabyasachi to design wedding ensemble for Deepika Padukone

Before this, Sabya designed Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s high profile wedding in Tuscany, Mumbai and Delhi. He had kept it top secret until the couple posted pictures from their wedding. Since DP and Ranveer have already announced their wedding, Sabya is dropping hints and making us all excited for D-Day and it is working. Deepika was seen in and out of Bangalore buying jewellery for herself. Her look is highly anticipated, especially as we know how she does justice to Sabya’s creations. The actress had shared a pic from the couturier’s collection in a red saree and that led fiancé Ranveer Singh to pay her huge compliments on Instagram.

Check out the pic and tell us if you are dying to see her on her wedding day.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

caught in the act…????

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Also Read: Ranveer Singh – Deepika Padukone Wedding: The invitees & the break

