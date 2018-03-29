S.S. Rajamouli takes Baahubali series to Pakistan and here are the details

In an era when films are constantly banned in Pakistan, here’s one Indian blockbuster that has received the honor of being screened at a film festival. The film in question is Baahubali. In fact, both the parts, Baahubali – The Beginning and Baahubali – The Conclusion is expected to be a part of the film festival screening. The Pakistan International Film Festival will be held in Karachi.

Confirming on the news details, S.S. Rajamouli expressed his happiness on social media. He took to Twitter thanking Karachi for giving this opportunity. “Baahubali has given me opportunities to travel to a number of countries… The most exciting of them all is now, Pakistan. Thank you Pakistan international film festival, Karachi for the invite,” he tweeted.

For the uninitiated, Baahubali is a two part mythological drama revolving around warring cousins. Baahubali – The Beginning and Baahubali – The Conclusion featured Prabhas in a double role as the father and son. Besides him, the series starred Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rana Daggubati, Satyaraj, Ramya Krishnan among others.

On the other hand, talking about PIFF it is a four-day festival that kicked off on March 29 and continues till April 1. However, let us tell you that this is not the only Indian film that will be screened during the festival. The other films include Dear Zindagi, Ankhon Dekhi, Nil Battey Sannata and Kadvi Hawa.

It will also feature Irrfan Khan starrer Songs Of The Scorpions and Hindi Medium. The latter also stars Pakistani actress Saba Qamar. On the other hand, the PIFF will also screen Marathi blockbuster Sairat.

