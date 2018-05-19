Ryan Reynolds starrer Deadpool 2 has a Shah Rukh Khan connection

Ryan Reynold starrer Deadpool 2 is definitely one of the most awaited films of the year after its hilarious first instalment which released in 2016. The film, which is R- rated or A- rated, just released a day ago and is already receiving quite a good response. The foul mouth superhero is back in action and this time with more interesting story. While we try to avoid spoilers, but we have something interesting to share which is released to Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan

Deadpool, which released in 2016, had its Bollywood references as one of the characters named Dopinder played by Karan Soni in the film is Indian. In the first Deadpool film, the superhero aka Wade Wilson is seated at the back of a can when a Hindi song plays on the radio. The Hindi song is ‘Mera Joota Hai Japani’ from Shree 420.

Coming to the second instalment, Deadpool 2 has a similar sequence wherein Deadpool, Domino (Zazie Beets), Cable (Josh Brolin) are seated in Dopinder’s cab. This time Dopinder plays ‘Yun Hi Chala’ from Shah Rukh Khan starrer Swades. Now that’s quite a surprise and it also happens to be one of the most funny jokes in the film as well.

Deadpool 2 is directed by David Leitch. It also features Josh Brolin and Morena Baccarin in pivotal roles. The film releases on May 18 worldwide.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero to be filmed at the US Space & Rocket Center