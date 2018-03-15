RVEALED: When Ajay Devgn’s prank sent a woman to the hospital

Ajay Devgn is a busy actor promoting his upcoming film Raid. The actor has always seemed to be a private person but everyone in the industry knows he is one of the biggest pranksters. As the actor continues to give interesting interviews during the promotion of Raid, he recently opened up about how his pranks have gone horribly wrong.

Speaking to a leading daily recently, Ajay Devgn revealed about the time when one of his pranks went horribly wrong. Many years ago, he was working with one of the actors who was a newly married man at the time. The woman he married was not from the industry. They were at the outdoor shoot where she used to come to meet her husband in the mornings. As they would shoot at night, Ajay and others would just keep feeding her with rumours that her husband was having an affair. That, her husband would just vanish away somewhere and there were no night shoots.

Ajay Devgn further said that he would tell the actor’s wife that he would return to his room at 10.30 pm. But, she knew about Ajay’s prankster side and she had said that she trusted her husband. This prank went on for 8 days. On the ninth day, they all learned that the woman was taken to hospital as she had taken pills. It turned out that she was fighting with her husband and checking up on him about his whereabouts. Talk about pranks gone wrong.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn will be seen in Raid with Ileana D’cruz. The actor is essaying the role of a tough Income Tax Officer from Uttar Pradesh. The film’s story will be based on a real-life incident revolving around the most popular Income Tax raids in the country.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar, Raid will be a T-Series and Panorama Studios production, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. Raid is slated to release on March 16, 2018.

