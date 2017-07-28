‘The rumours of Nihalani’s ouster are false’, say I & B sources

Who started the whole speculation on Pahlaj Nihalani’s ouster as the chairperson of the Censor Board of Film Certification and why?

It is baffling, because reliable sources in the Ministry for Information & Broadcasting indicate that there is no such move afoot. The source also brings a significant fact to light. “Every time there has been a board meeting of the CBFC on the anvil during the last two years ‘news’ about Pahlaj Nihlani’s ouster is leaked out presumably by disgruntled censor board members.”

The source says no discussion on Pahlaj Nihalani’s ouster has been tabulated in the board meeting to be held at Thiruvanthipuram on July 28.

“One of the topics to be discussed will be the fate of Jayan Cherian’s Ka Bodyscapes which has been stuck with at the censors for many months now. But there is no move to discuss Pahlaj Nihalani’s removal or his replacement with names mentioned Prakash Jha, Dr Prakash Diwedi and Madhur Bhandarkar. Where did these names come from?” asks the source. Where indeed?