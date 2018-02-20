Rohit Shetty to venture into animation series with Little Singham

India’s most successful super cop franchise, Singham directed by Rohit Shetty is all set to go a notch higher with yet another special offering for audiences. Rohit Shetty Picturez, Reliance Animation & Discovery Kids, will be launching a new animation series called Little Singham which is inspired by the Ajay Devgn starring superhit franchise Singham.

Little Singham, an original kid’s content series in India will be aired in 4 languages- English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Targeted at kids belonging to the age-group of 5-11 years, the intro line of Little Singham is – ‘Police ki wardi, Sher ka Damm, Naam hai mera – Little Singham!’ The animated show will make its debut on television in April 2018 on the completely revamped Discovery Kids channel.

This is probably one of the largest deals in the animation industry with the first season to go on air with 156 episodes and 5 tele features. When asked about this collaboration, Rohit Shetty said, “Singham was hugely loved by the kids and a show like this will not only take the franchise ahead but will also become a source of entertainment for the kids and audiences who love Singham so dearly.”

Shibasish Sarkar, Reliance Entertainment said, “Little Singham will set a completely new benchmark for animation in India. With Rohit also mentoring the animated series, we are confident of taking the Singham franchise to newer heights.” Speaking on the occasion, Uttam Pal Singh, Head – Discovery Kids, Discovery Communications India, said, “Little Singham, the original make in India super hero series is a very bold and at scale attempt by Discovery Kids. We are delighted that Rohit Shetty is personally involved in promoting Little Singham, this will help us reach out to kids across the country.”

Rohit Shetty presents in collaboration with Discovery Kids, Reliance Animation and Rohit Shetty Picturez, Little Singham will air on television in April 2018.

Also Read: When Rohit Shetty’s job was to press Tabu’s sarees and fix Kajol’s hair