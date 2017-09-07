Rohit Shetty has Temper rights but his version won’t be a remake

Ranveer Singh is an energetic actor who has grown up on masala Hindi films. He aspires to do more of such films. On the other hand, Rohit Shetty is a master of commercial Bollywood films. Both came together last year for the ad campaign of ‘Ching’s Secret’, whose brand ambassador is Ranveer. Their association was great and the camaraderie that they shared during media appearances made everyone wonder if they’d work together. Soon enough, Rohit Shetty revealed that he’ll be doing a film with Ranveer Singh.

Later, reports that Rohit Shetty would remake the hit Telugu film Temper and that it’ll feature Ranveer Singh reprising the role of Junior NTR. However, Rohit Shetty has now revealed that while he has bought the rights of Temper, the film that he is going to direct is not exactly a remake. He clarified that he has taken only four-five scenes from Temper’s original version but to avoid any problems, he thought that it’s better to buy the rights. He also reminded that he did something similar with his hit 2011 film, Singham. His version was drastically different from the original version and yet, he obtained the rights.

Rohit Shetty however isn’t bothered that there will be comparisons between his version of Temper and the original flick and he explains why. Firstly, he argues that there’s no film in today’s times that releases without any controversies or comparisons. Secondly, he has had an experience in this regard with Singham. He in fact says that there were hardly any comparisons between the original and his film.

Lastly, he rubbishes reports that Kajal Aggarwal has been signed for this film. Rohit Shetty revealed that he is yet to write the final draft and that the female protagonist’s part hasn’t shaped up yet. He will announce the lead only in December 2017 or January 2018. Temper is expected to go on floors in mid-2018.

Before Temper, Rohit Shetty is working on Golmaal Again, which is on floors right now. It is the fourth part of the blockbuster Golmaal franchise and stars Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu and Tabu. It releases on Diwali this year.