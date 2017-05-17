Rohit Shetty and his team shoot for his trademark car sequence in Golmaal Again

In Bollywood, if there’s one thing that is synonymous with each other, then, it’s Rohit Shetty and his fascination with cars in his films. His upcoming film Golmaal Again is no different. As a ‘tradition’, Golmaal Again will also feature cars in a big way.

Only recently, Rohit Shetty and his crew shot for a 5-day fight sequence in a garage at Kamalistan studios in Mumbai. The said scene involved a bunch of goons entering a garage, where Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Kunal Khemu and Shreyas Talpade are already present. What follows after that are some really breath-taking action scenes involving the goons and the aforesaid four actors.

Golmaal Again stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Khemu, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Prakash Raj. The film is scheduled to release during Diwali this year.