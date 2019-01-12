Rohit Shetty RUBBISHES rumours of tiff with Shah Rukh Khan and here’s what he has to say about it

Riding high on the success of Simmba, Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh are keen on taking it forward as a franchise. Well, that’s how they want to extend their collaboration in the future. On the other hand, it is different for Rohit and Shah Rukh Khan. After the stupendous success of Chennai Express, they decided to come together again for Dilwale. But sadly, the latter failed to leave a mark. While Rohit proceeded to work with other actors with Akshay Kumar being the recent addition in Sooryavanshi, it has also sparked rumours that Rohit and Shah Rukh are not on good terms. Unaffected by such reports, Rohit Shetty has a perfect clarification on his and the superstar Khan’s relation.

After their blockbuster Chennai Express and the not so successful Dilwale, the audiences are yet to know about the next collaboration between Rohit Shetty and Shah Rukh Khan. The filmmaker is currently busy creating cop franchises with Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar with Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi. Hence, there has been no update about any association between Rohit and Shah Rukh anytime soon. Also considering the fact that Dilwale didn’t do as expected at the box office, all of these factors have fueled up reports that the duo might never work together and that there has been a tiff between them.

However, Rohit Shetty has a clear explanation for this one. Rohit Shetty in a recent media report stated that he worked with Shah Rukh Khan’s company for Simmba. The filmmaker revealed that the Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan starrer cop drama had many of its effects like DI etc. done from Red Chillies Entertainment, which is owned by Shah Rukh Khan. The director also asserted that during the same time, the superstar was also working on Zero, which released a week before Simmba. Concluding about the rumours, the filmmaker questioned as to why he would work with Shah Rukh Khan’s company if he had a tiff with him. Valid Point, we say!

