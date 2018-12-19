Rohit Shetty CONFIRMS ‘Aankh Marey’ had Golmaal 5 hint and the film is underway

Rohit Shetty directorial Simmba starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan is one of the highly anticipated films of the year. With the tremendous success of Golmaal Again, all eyes are on Rohit’s next which is once again a mass entertainer with women safety at its core. As the songs ‘Aankh Marey’ and ‘Tere Bin’ are topping the charts, the team of Simmba is pretty pumped about the love they are receiving. In ‘Aankh Marey’, Rohit had cleverly hinted that Golmaal 5 will be his next when Golmaal gang Arshad Warsi, Kunal Kemmu, Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor made a ‘five sign’ during the song.

When asked about the Golmaal 5 and whether the hint was on purpose, Rohit Shetty said, “Yes the gesture by Team Golmaal in ‘Aankh Marey’ was a hint about Golmaal 5.”

Well, the fans of the franchise can rejoice as the film is underway. But, the director is unsure when the film will go on floor. “I don’t know when we will start working on it,” he said.

Simmba stars Ranveer Singh as a quirky cop Sangram Bhalerao and stars Sara Ali Khan opposite him. Reliance Entertainment presents, Rohit Shetty Picturez and Dharma Productions, Simmba is set to release on December 28.