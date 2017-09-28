RK Studios gets prosecuted by the Fire Department

RK Studios recently witnessed a sad fate when it down in flames recently. While the Kapoor Khandan expressed their grief over losing one of their family’s biggest legacy, now we hear that the Fire Department has observed the fire spread at a rapid speed due to the owners’ negligence.

RK Studios, when it was upgraded in 2014, was asked to implement the suggestions given by the Fire Department and also obtain an NOC before work kick started in the studio. However, it was observed that the necessary fire-fighting equipment like sprinklers, alarms and smoke detectors weren’t installed as per the recommendations made by the department. Although they had earlier issued a provisional No-Objection Certificate, the studio owners were asked to collect the final NOC after abiding by the recommendations.

But when the Fire Department went on to investigate the recent fire that broke out at RK studios, it revealed that none of these recommendations were heeded. On the other hand, the fire spread at a rapid rate ruining expensive film equipment and 11 fire engines and six water tenders were called for to get it under control.

Observing that RK Studio owners have failed to obey the norms, the Chief Fire Officer P S Rahangdale has asserted that they will prosecute against the studio as per the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Safety Measures Act, 2006.

As for the family members, neither Randhir Kapoor nor Rishi Kapoor has made any comments on the allegations made by the Fire Department.