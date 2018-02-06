RK Studio’s film negatives unharmed by fire, safe with NFAI

Raj Kapoor’s legendary RK Studios caught fire in September last year and many of the production house’s legendary costumes, film posters were destroyed. But thankfully, according to a daily, most of the film negatives are safe and there is no cause to worry.

National Film Archives of India (NFAI) chief Prakash Magdum told a daily that veteran filmmaker Jabbar Patel met RK studio’s Randhir Kapoor after the RK Studio fire and inquired about the condition of all the films. He in turn expressed concern over the destruction of property and clothes. He handed over about 21 negatives of films from RK Studio to NFAI. These films are the gems from yesteryear and include titles like: Aag, Barsaat, Awara, Boot Polish, Shree 420, Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai, Sangam, Mera Naam Joker, Kal Aaj Aur Kal, Bobby, Dharam Karam, Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Prem Rog, Biwi O Biwi, Ram Teri Ganga Maili and Aa Ab Laut Chale.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s father has also requested for copies of all the posters of the movies which will be handed over soon to the Kapoors by the NFAI.