Riteish Deshmukh’s dwarf role in Milap Zaveri’s Marjaavaan to be larger than life

Actor Riteish Deshmukh is all set to play a villain once again in Milap Zaveri’s Marjaavaan. Produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Emmay Entertainment’s Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani, the romantic action drama also stars his Ek Villain co-star Siddharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria along with Rakul Preet Singh.

On Riteish playing a villain again in his film, director Milap says, “Riteish’s villainous role had to be better than the last time. I decided to raise the bar by scaling him down in size. Even though he is a dwarf, his character is larger than life. The part is extremely wicked with dark humour, great punch lines and some crazy face-off scenes with Sid.”

While Sidharth has already started shooting, Riteish will join them soon. Riteish is preparing hard for his character by analyzing and observing how someone of that height would walk, gesticulate and run. They are also taking workshops.

Marjaavaan is produced by T-Series and Emmay Entertainment and is slated to release on 2nd October 2019.