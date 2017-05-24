Riteish Deshmukh to play Shivaji Maharaj and this is what he has to say about the film

While his Marathi debut Lai Bhaari changed the way regional films are perceived, Riteish Deshmukh is now all set to take us back in time for his forthcoming Marathi venture. He will be playing the iconic role of Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj in his next and this is what he has to say about it.

Let us remind you that Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj is a legendary Maratha king and a brave warrior who fought intelligently and courageously against the invasion of the Mughals. Talking about the film that he will also be producing, Riteish stated that the team is working towards making a film that Marathas would be proud of.

Also, appreciating Marathi films and how they are so content driven, Riteish expressed his happiness about how these films have been winning accolades and awards. He believes that the commercial success of the 2016 blockbuster Sairat has opened new doors of opportunities for regional cinema.

On the Bollywood front, Riteish Deshmukh as of now is gearing up for the release of Bank Chor, a YRF comedy film that also co-stars Vivek Oberoi as a cop.