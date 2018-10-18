Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 18.10.2018 | 3:28 PM IST

As Rishi Kapoor’s treatment begins, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt join him in New York

BySubhash K. Jha

The Kapoor family is going through a time of crisis. Ranbir Kapoor’s father Rishi Kapoor is seriously ill. As his medical treatment begins in New York, his son Ranbir and Ranbir’s girlfriend Alia Bhatt have taken time off to be in NY along with Mrs Neetu Kapoor.

A source close to the family says, “Rishi is taking the setback very bravely, not even willing to let the disease depress or defeat him. He didn’t want anyone except his wife Neetu with him during the treatment. But Ranbir insisted on being there. And when he insisted, so did Alia. Both took time off from the shooting of Karan Johar’s production Bramhastra to be in NY.”

According to the source, Karan Johar and Ranbir’s best friend Ayan Mukerji (who directs Brahmastra) are also expected to join the Kapoor family in NY at some point in the near future. Adds the source, “Rishi’s elder sister has bravely battled the disease for seven years. Rishi is a fighter. He will emerge a winner.”

Our prayers are with the family.

Also Read: Check out: Alia Bhatt stares at Ranbir Kapoor like a LOVE LOST PUPPY in this pic from Brahmastra sets

