Last Updated 27.07.2017 | 4:16 PM IST

After Rishi Kapoor’s rant, Anurag Basu finally speaks up on Jagga Jasoos failure

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
After Rishi Kapoor’s rant, Anurag Basu finally speaks up on Jagga Jasoos failure

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif starrer Jagga Jasoos, which was one of the highly awaited films of the year, did not perform well at the box office. The film received mixed reviews from the critics and the audiences and well, tanked at the box office.

In fact, Ranbir Kapoor’s father Rishi Kapoor went on a rant against Anurag Basu for the failure of the film and blamed him for ruining it for Ranbir Kapoor as this was also his son’s debut as a producer. Till now, Anurag Basu has maintained silence on Rishi Kapoor’s rant and Jagga Jasoos failure. Now, the director has opened up on his film and has promised to do better in future.

On Wednesday, Anurag Basu took to the micro-blogging site Twitter to talk about his film. He wrote, “Sorry I ws out of radar. Thank U so much for ur love and appreciation for #JaggaJassos its like oxygen for Me Right now. Tight Hugs! And for those who disliked it, hugs for them too, cuz ur rejection paves path the way for my next and I promise I’ll try not to disappoint you.”

Jagga Jasoos is a story about Ranbir Kapoor’s character’s journey to solve the mystery behind the disappearance of his father. The film released on July 14 earlier this month.

