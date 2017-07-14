Rishi Kapoor rages as Anurag Basu refuses to show him Ranbir’s film

The 3-year period that Jagga Jasoos has taken to be made has taken a toll on the nerves of everyone concerned. Apparently the producers Disney are walking on glass trying to remain calm as the release date approaches. But director Anurag Basu is not making it any easier for anyone on the team.

Apparently he has so far refused to show the film to anyone, and that includes the film’s leading man Ranbir Kapoor and his family. Known to take no nonsense, Ranbir’s father Rishi Kapoor is livid at Anurag’s over-secretiveness. Apparently Rishi Kapoor, who is known to blast his detractors first and then think of the consequences, has let it be known that he is not happy with Anurag’s secretiveness over Jagga Jasoos.

Says a source in the know, “Both Anurag and Chintuji are right in their own way. If Anurag doesn’t want to show the film to anybody before release that’s his prerogative. On the other hand Chintuji is also within his rights as his son is a co-producer on Jagga Jasoos. And even if that was the case he’s entitled to be anxious about his son’s career. Ranbir Kapoor has not had a hit in a while.”

At the moment the deadlock between the two parties seems unsolvable.

However once the film releases and if it becomes a success all the ill-will, shall be washed away.