Rishi Kapoor clarifies on the rift with Nandita Das by blaming a mischief monger for creating it

Rishi Kapoor, who is known to be speaking his heart out on social media, recently found himself in the midst of a controversy, albeit created by someone else. The veteran actor woke up to several reports of him having a rift with the director of Manto, Nandita Das. Clarifying on the same, the actor recently took to Twitter to speak up against such baseless rumours.

Rishi Kapoor was in for a shock when one of his alleged comments from one of the interviews went viral. The same claimed that the veteran actor had called doing Manto as a ‘wrong call’. However, Rishi, not the one to mince words, decided to shun them on Twitter by adding that it is the work of a mischief monger. He also added that his role in Manto is as miniscule as 15 seconds.

Rishi Kapoor tweeted, “I have done one scene in Nandita Das’s film “Manto” in a cameo. Just for the respect and admiration I have for her. Some mischief monger has tried to create a wedge between her and me. Absolutely untrue! I support the film and wish her all the best at Cannes Film Festival!”

Directed by Nandita Das, Manto is inspired by the life story of Sadat Hasan Manto who is known for his immense contribution to literature. While the details of the role Rishi Kapoor is playing is yet to be known, the film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the leading man Manto. It also stars Rasika Duggal, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Rajshri Deshpande, Shashank Arora among others. In fact, Manto has been reportedly selected to be screened in Cannes this year in the Un Certain Regard category.

