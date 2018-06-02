Rishi Kapoor abuses a Twitter user for criticizing Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju trailer

Rishi Kapoor is not the one who takes things lightly on the microblogging site Twitter. The veteran actor’s unabashed controversial comments and truth bombs have only created problems for him. Rishi Kapoor is not the one to mince words and goes to the extent of even abusing people who troll him. Once again, the veteran actor has landed himself in a hot mess for abusing a Twitter user who criticized the trailer of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju.

Rishi Kapoor replied to a Twitter user who criticized the Sanju trailer. Going by the Twitter handle @ClassicFergie, the Twitter user named Rajat wrote, “I’m stunned at that new Sanju trailer. Such a blatant attempt to clean up Sanjay Dutt’s image. A criminal is a criminal. That too who was involved in bombings in a city. Raju Hirani is absolute scum.” Though the user has deleted his tweet due to the major backlash, Rishi Kapoor himself sent him a direct message and called him a ‘scum’ and ‘ass swipe’.

Rishi Kapoor took to the user’s DMs to abuse him. He sent a direct message that read, “What do you know of cinema you prick? We are in the entertainment business not repairing anybody’s image.”

Love you to bits Rishi Sir pic.twitter.com/4Jb7EGCO0x — rajat (@ClassicFergie) May 31, 2018



Time and again, netizens have called out Rishi Kapoor for his abusive behaviour. This time, it was comedian Aditi Mittal who asked everyone how entertainment portals keep interviewing him even after his abusive behaviour. She wrote, “Rishi Kapoor keeps abusing people online, and every news and entertainment portal keeps covering his movies and interviews as if this kind of behaviour is NORMAL.” She further went on a rant about why no one had the guts to question him during the 102 Not Out promotions about his abusive behaviour.

Rishi Kapoor keeps abusing people online, and every news and entertainment portal keeps covering his movies and interviews as if this kind of behaviour is NORMAL. https://t.co/HXUv3L1eIG — hot takes 4 koolkidz (@awryaditi) May 31, 2018

While promoting his “102 not out” film with master creeper @SrBachchan NOT ONE outlet had the guts to ask him about if he’s ok with embarrassing himself in DM’s on Twitter. Coz apparently this is the kind of behaviour expected from these heros. India is sick with hate & misogyny — hot takes 4 koolkidz (@awryaditi) May 31, 2018

Why does no one in the film community call this out? Because it’s Rishi Kapoor? — hot takes 4 koolkidz (@awryaditi) May 31, 2018



What do you think about Rishi Kapoor’s outburst? Tell us in the comments section below.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor’s REACTS on dad Rishi Kapoor’s emotional outburst after watching Sanju trailer