Rishi Kapoor abuses a Twitter user for criticizing Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju trailer

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Rishi Kapoor is not the one who takes things lightly on the microblogging site Twitter. The veteran actor’s unabashed controversial comments and truth bombs have only created problems for him. Rishi Kapoor is not the one to mince words and goes to the extent of even abusing people who troll him. Once again, the veteran actor has landed himself in a hot mess for abusing a Twitter user who criticized the trailer of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju.

Rishi Kapoor replied to a Twitter user who criticized the Sanju trailer. Going by the Twitter handle @ClassicFergie, the Twitter user named Rajat wrote, “I’m stunned at that new Sanju trailer. Such a blatant attempt to clean up Sanjay Dutt’s image. A criminal is a criminal. That too who was involved in bombings in a city. Raju Hirani is absolute scum.” Though the user has deleted his tweet due to the major backlash, Rishi Kapoor himself sent him a direct message and called him a ‘scum’ and ‘ass swipe’.

Rishi Kapoor took to the user’s DMs to abuse him. He sent a direct message that read, “What do you know of cinema you prick? We are in the entertainment business not repairing anybody’s image.”


Time and again, netizens have called out Rishi Kapoor for his abusive behaviour. This time, it was comedian Aditi Mittal who asked everyone how entertainment portals keep interviewing him even after his abusive behaviour. She wrote, “Rishi Kapoor keeps abusing people online, and every news and entertainment portal keeps covering his movies and interviews as if this kind of behaviour is NORMAL.” She further went on a rant about why no one had the guts to question him during the 102 Not Out promotions about his abusive behaviour.


What do you think about Rishi Kapoor’s outburst? Tell us in the comments section below.
